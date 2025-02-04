



Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bart De Wever on his recent appointment as Belgium's Prime Minister. In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Modi expressed his eagerness to collaborate with De Wever to strengthen India-Belgium relations and enhance cooperation on global issues.





He stated, "Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister @Bart_DeWever on assuming office. I look forward to working together to further strengthen India-Belgium ties and enhance our collaboration on global matters. Wishing you a successful tenure ahead".





De Wever, a Flemish nationalist and leader of the New Flemish Alliance (N-VA), was sworn in on February 3, 2025, after extensive coalition negotiations that lasted several months. His government is characterized by a shift towards the right, aiming to decentralize power and address socio-economic policies.





ANI







