



The Indian Army has signed a contract with Larsen and Toubro (L&T Ltd) to procure 223 Automatic Chemical Agent Detection and Alarm (ACADA) systems at a cost of ₹80.43 Crores.





This procurement falls under the Buy Indian (IDDM) category, which emphasises indigenous design, development, and manufacturing, thereby supporting the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The ACADA system is designed to detect chemical warfare agents (CWAs) and programmed toxic industrial chemicals (TICs) by sampling air from the environment.





It operates on the principle of Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS) and features two highly sensitive IMS cells for continuous detection and real-time monitoring of hazardous substances.





The induction of ACADA systems will significantly enhance the Indian Army's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) defence capabilities, both in combat and peacetime scenarios.





These systems will be particularly useful in responding to disaster relief situations related to industrial accidents. The development of ACADA by DRDO's Defence Research and Development Establishment in Gwalior marks a significant milestone in India's indigenisation efforts in the CBRN domain.





More than 80% of the components and subsystems of the equipment will be sourced locally, further reinforcing India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The ACADA system provides an audio and visual alarm in the event of a chemical strike, allowing troops to take protective measures before contamination reaches them. This capability is crucial for maintaining operational effectiveness in contaminated environments.





What Are The Main Components of ACADA System

The main components of the Automatic Chemical Agent Detection and Alarm (ACADA) system are not explicitly detailed in the provided search results. However, based on the general description of ACADA, it can be inferred that it likely includes:

Sensors: These are crucial for detecting chemical warfare agents and toxic industrial chemicals by sampling air from the environment.

Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS) Cells: ACADA uses IMS technology, which involves highly sensitive IMS cells for continuous detection and simultaneous monitoring of harmful substances.

Alarm System: The system provides audio and visual alarms to alert personnel in the event of a chemical threat.

Control And Monitoring Unit: This would be necessary for managing the system's operations, possibly including a user interface for monitoring and controlling the detection process.

Given that ACADA is designed for detecting chemical agents, it may also include additional components such as communication systems for alerting central command centres or other units in the field. However, specific details about these components are not provided in the search results.





The procurement of these systems underscores India's commitment to strengthening national security through indigenous defence innovation.





