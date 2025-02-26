



The Congress party in India has criticised the Modi government's diplomatic strategy following reports that the United States has allocated $397 million for the maintenance of Pakistan's F-16 fighter jet fleet.





This move by the Trump administration has raised concerns about the potential compromise of India's security interests, given Pakistan's historical use of F-16s against India.





The Congress party argues that this decision highlights a pattern of U.S. military support to Pakistan, which could undermine India's security, especially considering past instances where Pakistan has used F-16s against India.





The recent decision by President Donald Trump to allocate $397 million for Pakistan's F-16 fleet maintenance raises critical questions about the Modi government's diplomatic efficacy.



This move, reminiscent of the 2022 Biden administration's $450 million package for the same… — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) February 25, 2025





The opposition party called for a reassessment of India's foreign policy priorities to safeguard national interests.





This move, similar to the Biden administration's $450 million package in 2022, underscores a pattern of U.S. military support to Pakistan. Khera argues that such actions could compromise India's security interests, especially considering Pakistan's past use of F-16s against India.





Pawan Khera, the media and publicity department head of the Congress party, highlighted that during the UPA years (2004–2014), India and the United States significantly strengthened their strategic and defence ties. Khera said this period saw advancements in several key areas, such as:

The UPA government focused on modernizing India's military capabilities through strategic partnerships with the US. This included major defence acquisitions such as the C-130J Super Hercules and the C-17 Globemaster III, which enhanced India's strategic airlift and rapid deployment capabilities.

The UPA era witnessed significant cooperation in technology transfer, which was crucial for upgrading India's defence systems. The Defence Framework Agreement of 2005 laid the groundwork for expanded defence cooperation, including technology transfer.

A landmark achievement during this period was the Indo-U.S. Civil Nuclear Deal in 2008. This agreement lifted a three-decade U.S. ban on nuclear trade with India, allowing access to civilian nuclear technology and fuel from the U.S. and other Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) countries. This move strengthened India's energy security and global standing.

Khera emphasised that these initiatives not only bolstered India's defence capabilities but also enhanced its global influence. He underscored the Congress party's approach of maintaining strategic autonomy, suggesting that this approach allowed India to navigate complex international relationships while safeguarding its national interests.





Additionally, Khera expressed concerns about India's defence negotiations, particularly the proposed acquisition of F-35 fighter jets from the U.S., which he criticized for being costly and operationally challenging. He noted that Russia's offer to produce advanced Su-57 jets in India could be a more viable alternative





Pawan Khera emphasised the need for a reassessment of India's foreign policy priorities to safeguard national interests. He pointed out that during the UPA years (2004-2014), India and the U.S. strengthened their strategic and defence cooperation, which bolstered India's defence capabilities and global influence.





Khera also questioned the Modi government's approach to defence negotiations, including the proposed purchase of F-35 fighter jets from the U.S., which he criticized as costly and operationally challenging.





The U.S. funding for Pakistan's F-16 fleet is part of a broader security-related exemption from a 90-day freeze on foreign aid. The funds are intended to ensure that Pakistan uses the jets for counter-terrorism operations and not against India, under strict oversight by a U.S.-backed monitoring program.





This development has sparked debate about the implications for India's security and the effectiveness of its diplomatic efforts with the U.S.





TOI News Network







