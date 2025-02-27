The DRDO and the Navy carried out successful flight-trials of first-of-its-kind Naval Anti-Ship Missile (NASM-SR) from Integrated Test Range, pic depicts missile being air dropped from a SeaKing helicopter and the immediate firing of its engines





The NASM-SR (Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Short Range) is a cutting-edge, indigenous anti-ship missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Navy. What makes the NASM-SR special is its advanced Man-in-Loop feature, which allows for in-flight retargeting. This capability enables the pilot to intervene and change the target mid-flight by transmitting live images from the missile's seeker back to the pilot via a high-bandwidth two-way data link system.





The missile was successfully tested from an Indian Naval Sea King helicopter, demonstrating its ability to hit a small ship target with pinpoint accuracy in sea-skimming mode at its maximum range of over 50 km.





DRDO & @indiannavy successfully tested the first-of-its-kind Naval Anti-Ship Missile (NASM-SR) from ITR Chandipur on Feb 25, 2025. Launched from a Sea King helicopter, it demonstrated Man-in-Loop control, hitting a small ship target with pinpoint accuracy. Featuring an Indigenous… pic.twitter.com/WEoxEtqdKX — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) February 26, 2025





The NASM-SR incorporates several indigenous technologies, including an Imaging Infra-Red Seeker for terminal guidance, a Fibre Optic Gyroscope-based Inertial Navigation System (INS), and a Radio Altimeter for mid-course guidance. It uses a solid-fuel propulsion system with an in-line ejectable booster and a long-burn sustainer, ensuring optimal propulsion and manoeuvrability.





The missile's design allows it to operate in fire-and-forget mode in all weather conditions, day or night, and it can also be adapted for launch from ships and land-based vehicles. The NASM-SR is intended to replace the Sea Eagle missile currently used by the Indian Navy, offering improved range and capabilities.





The successful trials of the NASM-SR mark a significant milestone in enhancing India's maritime strike capabilities, with production underway involving MSMEs, start-ups, and other industry partners. The missile's advanced features and indigenous development highlight India's growing self-reliance in defence technology.





IDN







