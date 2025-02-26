

GE Aerospace is actively pursuing expansion and strengthening partnerships in India, particularly highlighted during Aero India 2025. The company has a long-standing relationship with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India's premier aerospace and defence manufacturer, which began in 1985.

Over the past 40 years, this partnership has grown significantly, with GE Aerospace providing the Indian military with advanced aircraft and marine engines, avionics, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.





The collaboration has been instrumental in enhancing India's defence capabilities, notably through the integration of GE Aerospace's F404 engines into India's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) program, which led to the successful deployment of the TEJAS fighter jet.





GE Aerospace's commitment to India is also reflected in its efforts to expand manufacturing capabilities and engage with local suppliers. The company has established a network of Indian partners, with 13 local companies manufacturing and supplying parts for its global operations.





Additionally, GE Aerospace has been working to enhance HAL's MRO capabilities, including a 30-year contract for implementing repairs and overhaul services.





A recent agreement to jointly produce F414 engines in India marks a significant milestone in their partnership, underscoring GE Aerospace's dedication to supporting India's defence modernization and aligning with the "Make in India" initiative.





During Aero India 2025, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met with GE Aerospace and other leading aerospace companies to discuss strategic partnerships and technology transfer opportunities.





These interactions highlight the importance of collaboration in advancing India's aerospace and defence sectors. With India's defence budget exceeding $78 billion, the potential for business investment is substantial, and GE Aerospace is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in this growth.





The company's focus on strategic partnerships and local engagement is expected to further strengthen its presence in India's defence ecosystem.





ET News







