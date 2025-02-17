Will India Buy The Su-57?





Officials from ROSTEC, the Russian state-owned defence conglomerate, have confirmed that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) existing facility in Nasik could be rapidly converted for the production of the Su-57, Russia’s advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft, should India choose to move forward with the plan.





The Nasik facility has a proven track record in manufacturing the Su-30MKI for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The facility was instrumental in assembling nearly 220 Su-30MKI aircraft for the IAF. ROSTEC officials have stated that many of the tools and machinery used for the Su-30MKI program are directly compatible with the Su-57, streamlining the transition to Su-57 production.





This alignment in tooling and manufacturing infrastructure means that India could potentially begin producing the Su-57 at a significantly reduced cost, given that many of the processes and equipment required for the Su-30MKI are already in place.





Any offer for licensed production of the Su-57 would come with a complete Transfer of Technology (ToT). This would enable India to not only assemble the aircraft locally but also enhance its indigenous capabilities by developing expertise in the design, maintenance, and production of the Su-57.





This offer aligns with Russia's strategic objective to strengthen defence cooperation with India and support its pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The potential ToT for the Su-57 could have far-reaching implications for India's aviation technology sector, providing Indian engineers and technicians with invaluable experience in fifth-generation fighter technology.





Russia is offering India comprehensive development of cooperation on the Su-57E project, including the supply of assembled aircraft, the organization of their joint production in India, and assistance in developing an Indian fifth-generation fighter.





The Su-57E fighter was presented at the Aero India 2025 show, held from February 10-14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Base.





Officials said the plan would be framed by local production in India, and that if such a deal is approved, India's state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) could start building the aircraft in 2025.





The Su-57 boasts advanced stealth capabilities, supersonic cruise speed, and cutting-edge avionics and is designed for air superiority and ground attack missions, considered a direct competitor to other fifth-generation fighters.





Engine Upgrade ROSTEC officials confirmed that the Izdeliye 177S is being pitched as a replacement for the AL-31FP engines currently powering the Su-30MKI.





Russian Problems





India has been reducing its dependence on Russian military hardware over the past two decades due to issues such as delivery delays, cost increases, and quality concerns.





India is broadening its military procurement sources, signalling a move away from its Russia-centric defence strategy. This shift is driven by logistical challenges and geopolitical shifts.





The acquisition of the Admiral Gorshkov aircraft carrier from Russia, later renamed INS Vikramaditya, faced significant delays and cost overruns, increasing from under $1 billion to $3 billion. The delays, poor maintenance, and technical challenges underscored the risks of relying on Russian defence contractors.





Russian-made weapons often require frequent repairs, affecting their desirability and increasing long-term costs. The MiG-35's failure to meet the Indian Air Force's (IAF) specifications and disappointing experiences with the MiG-29K on the Vikramaditya have increased scepticism about Russian fighters.





Launched in 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "Make in India" initiative aims to develop the country’s defence industry and reduce reliance on imports. The war in Ukraine has accelerated this process, leading to the cancellation of agreements with Russia due to logistical problems in delivering new systems.





Despite reducing reliance, India and Russia continue to engage in joint manufacturing of rifles and missiles in India. Russia is also willing to share critical defence technologies, making their offers attractive for local assembly and technology transfers.





Russian-origin platforms still constitute a significant portion of India’s military assets, necessitating continued cooperation for maintenance, spare parts, and upgrades. India still depends on Russia for nuclear capabilities.





India is shifting to Western suppliers, particularly the US and France, for cutting-edge weapons. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and General Electric Co. are close to an agreement to jointly manufacture jet engines for light-combat aircraft.





The war in Ukraine has disrupted Russian defence production, delaying deliveries and spare parts, and Western sanctions have constrained Moscow’s ability to fulfil export orders.





ROSOBORONEXPORT is promoting new-generation fighter jets, submarines, and air defence systems and offering joint development opportunities to keep India engaged.





Comparative Analysis





Feature F-35 Su-57 J-35 Stealth Best Worst Second Best Radar & Sensors Best Worst Second Best Manoeuvrability Weakest Best Weakest Weapons & Payload Best Second Best Weakest Production Best Worst Second Best Reliability Best Worst Second Best





Will India Buy The Su-57?





Despite Russia’s aggressive pitch, India is unlikely to purchase the Su-57 Felon (NATO-given name) for several reasons.





Vadim Badekha, the head of UAC, stated that the Indian Air Force needs the Su-57 as the next step in the evolution of its aviation industries. He added that India's assessment of the Su-57 is positive, emphasizing its regular participation in combat operations and demonstration of its technical characteristics.





India previously planned to procure the FGFA derivative but later pulled out of the project in April 2018, believing it did not meet its requirements for stealth, combat avionics, radars, and sensors. In October 2019, the Indian Air Force Chief of Air Staff stated that the country would not be importing stealth fighters like the Su-57, and will instead focus on indigenous efforts such as the HAL AMCA.





The Su-57 is still under development, and Russia has faced challenges in developing its new Izdeliye 30 engines. Initial Su-57 batches rely on the older AL-41F1 engines, also used in the Su-35, which creates uncertainty about performance. The new Izdeliye 30 engines are not expected to enter mass production before 2025.





There are concerns about the Su-57's limited stealth capabilities and whether it is suited for penetrating hostile air defences for preliminary strikes. India's case for the F-35 is complicated by the S-400 and other Soviet/Russian equipment it operates.





The Su-57 uses a “stealth by shape” design but lacks full stealth coatings. Its external weapons carriage compromises stealth. Its higher infrared signature makes it easier to detect.





Despite these challenges, Russia continues to promote the Su-57 for export, even claiming the integration of sixth-generation technology. There is speculation these claims are meant to attract customers amidst production difficulties and doubts about the aircraft's capabilities.





According to the Russian state defence conglomerate Rosoboronexport, the first foreign client for the Su-57 will receive and begin operating the aircraft in 2025. While the client's identity is not confirmed, Algeria is considered the most likely candidate. There has also been speculation that North Korea could acquire the aircraft.





Russia seeks to accelerate Su-57 production despite sanctions and technical challenges. Independent aviation expert Michael Jerdev estimates that the Russian Air Force has received only a third of the aircraft planned under the 2019 contract. In 2022, 10 aircraft were delivered, followed by 11 more in 2023.





