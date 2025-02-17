



Martin-Baker, a manufacturer of ejection seats and crashworthy seats, is expanding its presence in India with a new facility set to open in Bengaluru in 2025.





The facility will focus on maintaining and manufacturing ejection seats for the Indian Air Force and will also address export opportunities. Steve Roberts, Head of Business Development at Martin-Baker, discussed the new facility at the Aero India air show in Bangalore





Martin-Baker is currently delivering 108 IN16G ejection seats for 83 Hindustan Aeronautics TEJAS MK-1A fighters, with about 40% of the seats already delivered and final deliveries expected by 2028. This follows a previous delivery of 51 seats for the TEJAS MK-1.





The company is also in talks with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to develop a variant of the IN16 seat for the TEJAS MK-2, which requires a modified seat due to its updated cockpit canopy. While the IN16 seat is being offered for prototype versions of the TEJAS MK-2, Martin-Baker is also proposing its MK18 seat for production versions, as well as for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and Twin-Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF).





Martin-Baker continues to support HAL and the Air Force with seats installed on in-service aircraft. Since 1946, Martin-Baker has been involved in the design and development of escape systems.





They have delivered over 92,000 ejection seats to 117 operators worldwide. The company's ejection seats are designed to quickly propel a pilot from an aircraft and deploy a parachute for a safe landing.





Their MK16 US16E seat, used in the F-35 aircraft, is the only one that meets the Neck Injury Criteria (NIC) standards for ejections. Martin-Baker also introduced the "zero-zero" ejection concept, which allows pilots to safely eject at ground level without any forward motion.





