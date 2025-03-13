



The 13th edition of the India-Italy Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting took place in Rome from March 20 to 21, 2025.





This significant event was co-chaired by the Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (IDC-A) from India's Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and the Deputy Head of the Strategic Direction and Military Cooperation Division of the Italian Defence General Staff.





During the meeting, participants engaged in discussions aimed at expanding bilateral military cooperation, with a focus on enhancing exchange programs, developing capabilities, and strengthening collaboration between the armed forces of India and Italy.





The agenda also included a review of ongoing defence engagements, assessing their progress, and exploring ways to optimize future interactions.





The MCG serves as a crucial institutional mechanism for enhancing defence cooperation between the two nations, fostering stronger military-to-military engagements and strategic collaboration. This meeting underscores both countries' commitment to addressing emerging security challenges collaboratively and marks a pivotal moment in their defence partnership.





The outcomes are expected to lay a solid foundation for further strengthening defence ties between India and Italy, ensuring both nations are well-prepared to confront common security concerns in an increasingly complex global landscape.





ANI







