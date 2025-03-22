



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) inaugurated a new Space Technology Incubation Centre (STIC) at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Rourkela on March 19, 2025.





The virtual ceremony was led by ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan, who highlighted the significance of this event, coinciding with the return of astronaut Sunita Williams and her colleagues from the International Space Station.





In his address, Dr. Narayanan outlined ISRO's ambitious future missions, including the Venus Orbiter, Chandrayaan-4, Chandrayaan-5, and the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space for the first time. He emphasised the importance of collaboration among ISRO, industrial stakeholders, and academic institutions like IITs and NITs. Dr. Narayanan encouraged students at NIT Rourkela to leverage the opportunities presented by the STIC, which is equipped with advanced facilities and faculty for research in space sciences.





G Harikrishnan, Director of ISRO's Capacity Building Program Office (CBPO), noted that the STIC initiative aims to strengthen academic foundations and develop high-quality human resources while enhancing infrastructure to support India's space program. He mentioned a memorandum of understanding signed four years ago between ISRO and NIT-Rourkela, which has already led to eight projects valued at approximately ₹1.7 crore.





The STIC will serve as a hub for the eastern region of India, covering states such as Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. This initiative is part of ISRO's broader strategy to foster young talent and promote innovation in space technology through collaboration between academia and industry.





