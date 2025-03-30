



On March 11, 2025, a dramatic and deadly hijacking unfolded in Pakistan's Balochistan province when the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) seized control of the Jaffar Express, a passenger train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar.





The BLA, a rebel separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack, which resulted in the deaths of over 30 security personnel and left 214 others in captivity.





“The Baloch Liberation Army has carried out a meticulously planned operation in Mashkaf, Dhadar, Bolan, where our freedom fighters have blown up the railway track, forcing the Jaffar Express to come to a halt. The fighters swiftly took control of the train, holding all passengers hostage,” it said.





BLA freedom fighters claimed to have “completely repelled” a ground assault by the occupying Pakistani Army, forcing troops to retreat, and took 100 security personnel into captivity. The BLA issued a final warning to execute all hostages if the military did not halt airstrikes.





The group has declared these captives as prisoners of war and is demanding the unconditional release of Baloch political prisoners and activists within a 48-hour ultimatum. The BLA warned that failure to comply would lead to severe consequences, including the execution of the hostages and destruction of the train.





The hijacking occurred when rebels detonated explosives on the train tracks and opened fire on the train, which was carrying around 500 passengers. The BLA released all civilian passengers unharmed but retained security personnel as hostages.





The group's actions are part of a broader campaign to challenge Pakistani authority in Balochistan, where they accuse the government and foreign entities, particularly China, of exploiting local resources.





The situation remains tense, with the Pakistani military engaged in efforts to secure the area and negotiate the release of the hostages. The BLA's ultimatum has heightened concerns about potential escalations and the fate of those held captive.





The group's spokesperson emphasised that they are fully prepared to implement their plans if their demands are not met within the specified time frame.





Agencies











