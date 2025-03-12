



The separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Tuesday attacked and took control of a train in Pakistan, holding 182 passengers hostage. In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, Balochistan activist Mama Qadeer Baloch claimed that around 150 military personnel travelling by the Jaffar Express were killed by the militants during the operation.





Mama Qadeer Baloch has claimed that around 150 Pakistani military personnel were killed in a large-scale operation by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Balochistan.





While specific details of this claim remain unverified, the BLA has historically carried out coordinated attacks targeting military and paramilitary forces in the region as part of their insurgency against Pakistani occupation.





The conflict in Balochistan has intensified in recent years, with separatist groups like the BLA targeting government forces, infrastructure, and Chinese projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).





These attacks are often framed as part of a broader struggle for autonomy and rights over the province's rich natural resources, which activists claim are being exploited by the central government.





Meanwhile, Pakistan's military has labelled these groups as militants and launched counter-insurgency operations, though human rights organizations have raised concerns about forced disappearances and extrajudicial actions exacerbating tensions in the region.





News18 News







