



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the evolving dynamics of global trade and national security during the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.





He reiterated India's commitment to pursuing free trade agreements (FTAs) with reliable partners, specifically mentioning ongoing negotiations with the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US) as key growth markets and strategic allies.





Jaishankar highlighted that contemporary business decisions are increasingly influenced by national security concerns, stating, “In the digital era, it’s about trust and the comfort of doing business.”





He urged the necessity of engaging with partners that enhance security and reduce risks, particularly in light of what he termed the "weaponisation" of trade, which includes the use of tariffs, sanctions, and export controls as tools of economic policy.





He noted that these practices have become more prevalent over the last decade, impacting global economic interactions significantly.





Addressing how to counteract these challenges, Jaishankar suggested that countries should align themselves with trustworthy partners to mitigate risks associated with trade and technology.





He stressed the importance of establishing robust regulations concerning big data and artificial intelligence, emphasizing that data management is crucial in today’s interconnected world.





In a related discussion, Joel Kaplan from Meta compared data protection practices in the US and China, asserting that US companies operate under lawful orders primarily aimed at combating serious threats, which he argued aligns with democratic values.





This statement was made in response to inquiries about data practices amid rising concerns over privacy and security in international business.





Overall, Jaishankar's remarks reflect India's strategic approach to navigating a complex global landscape marked by increasing economic tensions and the need for secure partnerships.





Agencies







