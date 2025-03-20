



White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that President Donald Trump has pledged to restore public trust in the intelligence community by declassifying and publishing 80,000 pages of previously classified documents related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.





Leavitt underscored that this release is part of Trump's commitment to maximum transparency and rebuilding trust with the American people. She described the release as "historic," noting that records not yet digitized would soon be made available.





"President Trump also promised maximum transparency and commitment to rebuild the trust of the American people in our intelligence community. Part of that promise was to fully release previously classified records related to the assassination of Former President John F Kennedy. And he made that happen yesterday," she said.





"This historic release consisted of approximately 80,000 pages of previously classified records that are now published. The records are available to access either online on archives.gov/jfk or in person accessible to the American people at the National Archives in College Park, Maryland. Records that are currently available for in-person viewing are being digitsed and will be uploaded in the coming days," she said.





The released documents can be accessed online at archives.gov/jfk or in person at the National Archives in College Park, Maryland. Leavitt mentioned that records currently available for in-person viewing are being digitized for future online access.





Although many documents related to the assassination had already been disclosed, including 13,000 documents released during Joe Biden's presidency, CNN reported that many of the newly released documents had previously been redacted.





Trump stated that "people have been waiting for decades" to see these records. Shortly after taking office, he signed an executive order directing the public release of thousands of files concerning the assassinations of Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. Tom Samoluk, a former deputy director of the Assassination Records Review Board, reviewed these documents for public release between 1994 and 1998.





He indicated that there was no new evidence to change the official conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in Kennedy's assassination, asserting, "if that's what we're talking about, then there is no smoking gun."





