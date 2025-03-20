



In a significant development for China's military aviation, the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has successfully conducted the second test flight of its advanced tail-less fighter jet, believed to be the J-36. This aircraft, developed by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, represents a potential leap into sixth-generation stealth technology, which is crucial as geopolitical tensions escalate in the region.





The J-36's maiden flight occurred on December 26, 2024, and the latest test took place on March 19, 2025. This aircraft features a unique triple-engine configuration that enhances its thrust and maneuverability while incorporating advanced stealth characteristics to reduce its radar visibility. These attributes position the J-36 as a formidable contender in modern aerial combat scenarios.





Notably large in size, the J-36 is housed in a specially designed facility at the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation that accommodates its expansive wingspan. This facility also supports other fighter models like the J-10 and J-20, showcasing China's focused efforts in advancing military aeronautics.





Experts have highlighted the sophisticated aerodynamics of the J-36, which likely employs a diverterless supersonic inlet (DSI) design. The aircraft's three-engine layout indicates robust speed capabilities and agility—key traits expected from sixth-generation fighters. Its exhaust system is strategically positioned atop the rear fuselage to enhance radar evasion.





The J-36 is speculated to carry a significant weapons payload, potentially including hypersonic missiles and serving as a drone mothership to coordinate with uncrewed combat aircraft. Its large fuel capacity suggests an ability to conduct extended operations across contentious areas in East Asia, significantly increasing its strategic value.





Moreover, there are indications that the J-36 could possess nuclear capabilities, contributing to China's expanding nuclear arsenal, which aims to reach around 1,000 warheads by 2030. This aligns with China's strategic goals of strengthening its deterrent posture amid rising regional tensions.





As development continues, the J-36 stands as a critical milestone in China's military aspirations and reflects the growing competition in global aerospace technology. Observers are closely monitoring its progress and implications for international security dynamics.





