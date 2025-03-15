



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is advancing its missile guidance capabilities with the development of a High-Resolution Dual-Channel Electro-Optic (EO) Imaging Seeker, integrating Electro-Optical (EO) and Imaging Infrared (IIR) technologies for enhanced precision.





This initiative aligns with DRDO's recent collaborations to integrate cutting-edge targeting systems into next-generation missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).





A key project involves the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) seeking partnerships with Indian firms to develop experimental UAVs equipped with dual-band seekers capable of operating in EO and IIR spectra.





The seeker’s specifications include a target acquisition range of 10–15 km, circular error probable (CEP) under 9 meters, and rapid target locking within 15 seconds, ensuring high accuracy in diverse environments.





These systems are designed for pop-up maneuvers and terminal homing within 50 seconds, making them suitable for agile engagements.





DRDO has already demonstrated expertise in IIR seekers through successful tests in missiles like Nag, HELINA, and MPATGM, as well as in strategic missions such as the Exo-Atmospheric Interceptor PDV and ASAT (Mission Shakti).





The new dual-channel seeker builds on this foundation, leveraging EO sensors for daylight clarity and IIR for low-visibility or nighttime operations. This dual-modality enhances battlefield adaptability, as seen in DRDO’s work on laser-based targeting systems and guided munitions.





The organisation’s focus on modular design (under 15 kg weight) and long-term storage (up to 10 years) ensures operational readiness with minimal maintenance.





Collaborations with private entities aim to accelerate innovation in optics, servo mechanisms, and imaging technologies, reflecting DRDO’s strategy to indigenise critical defence systems.





This development underscores India’s push for self-reliance in advanced missile guidance technologies, combining legacy expertise with next-generation sensor fusion.





