



Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has stated that while the revocation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from Jammu and Kashmir is possible, the current security situation does not support its removal.





Speaking at the India Today Conclave, General Dwivedi said that AFSPA could be withdrawn once the Army is confident that local law enforcement can effectively manage security challenges. He highlighted regions like Doda, Rajouri, and Kishtwar, where stability is improving, but noted a recent surge in militant activity that necessitated the deployment of 15,000 additional troops.





General Dwivedi underscored the need for a transitional period where local police take greater responsibility before AFSPA can be repealed. He cited the example of Manipur, where AFSPA was withdrawn from Imphal but military intervention remained possible if needed. The decision to remove AFSPA would involve the local administration, the Union Home Ministry, and the Defence Ministry, based on ground realities.





General Dwivedi said that ‘60 pc terrorists killed were of Pak origin’. Of the remaining in the valley and south of Pir Panjal, about 80 per cent are Pakistani terrorists, he added.





The Army chief also addressed broader security concerns, mentioning a "high degree of collusivity" between Pakistan and China, which poses a two-front threat to India. He emphasized the importance of preparedness and the need for friendly relations with neighbouring countries while maintaining a strong military posture.





Despite these challenges, General Dwivedi expressed optimism about the potential for future improvements in Jammu and Kashmir's security landscape, provided that local law enforcement demonstrates its capability to handle security challenges effectively.





