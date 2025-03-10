



India has strongly condemned the vandalism at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills, California, labelling it a "despicable act." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement condemning the incident in the strongest terms and called upon local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible.





The MEA also urged authorities to ensure adequate security for places of worship to prevent such incidents in the future.





The vandalism occurred just days before a planned "Khalistan referendum" in Los Angeles, sparking concerns about potential links to extremist activities.





The BAPS temple was desecrated with anti-India graffiti, marking another incident in a series of similar attacks on Hindu temples in the United States. Last year, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, and another in New York were also vandalised.





The BAPS Public Affairs team responded to the incident by asserting that the Hindu community remains steadfast against hate and will not let such acts take root. They emphasized the importance of common humanity and faith in ensuring peace and compassion prevail.





The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) also condemned the vandalism, highlighting the need for greater awareness and action against anti-Hindu hate.





