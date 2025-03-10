



In a recent joint operation, the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully recovered a drone from a farming field in the Tarn Taran district. The recovered drone was identified as a DJI AIR 3S model, found adjacent to the village of Dal at approximately 7:01 PM.





This operation is part of the ongoing crackdown on narco-drones, with the BSF deploying robust technical countermeasures to prevent drones from crossing the border from Pakistan.





The BSF has been actively involved in thwarting smuggling attempts and intrusions by illicit drones. In recent weeks, the BSF has recovered multiple drones and heroin consignments along the Punjab border.





For instance, on March 4, a drone was recovered from a farming field near Amritsar. Additionally, last month, the BSF recovered a pistol and a packet of suspected heroin in the Ferozepur district based on intelligence inputs.





These operations highlight the collaborative efforts of the BSF and Punjab Police to combat illegal activities along the border, ensuring the security and safety of the region.





The BSF's diligent efforts and technical measures have been crucial in preventing smuggling attempts and maintaining border security.





Agencies







