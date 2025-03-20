



The Philippines is actively seeking to expand its military coalition known as the 'Squad' to include India and South Korea, aiming to bolster regional security in response to China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea.





Currently, the Squad consists of Japan, Australia, the United States, and the Philippines. General Romeo S. Brawner, the chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, highlighted this initiative during a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, emphasising the need for collaboration among nations facing similar security challenges posed by China.





The Squad has been engaged in joint maritime operations in the South China Sea for over a year, focusing on military cooperation, intelligence sharing, and enhancing deterrent capabilities against potential Chinese aggression.





Brawner remarked on the shared security concerns with India, stating that both nations view China as a common adversary. He expressed intentions to formally discuss India's potential membership in the Squad during a meeting with Indian defence officials.





This development comes amid rising tensions in the region, where China claims sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea, despite a 2016 international ruling that invalidated these claims.





The Philippines has experienced numerous confrontations with Chinese vessels in disputed waters, further motivating its push for stronger alliances. If India joins the Squad, it would complement its existing role in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) and enhance collective efforts to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region.





