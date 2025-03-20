



Boeing's Liquid Robotics has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sagar Defence Engineering, a leading Indian unmanned systems start-up, to co-develop and co-produce autonomous surface vessels.





This agreement builds on the joint US-India Roadmap for Defence Industrial Cooperation and aims to enhance undersea domain awareness through manufacturing, system interoperability, ocean testing, and the establishment of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities for the Wave Glider Autonomous Surface Vehicle (ASV) platform.





Liquid Robotics designs and manufactures the Wave Glider, a proven Uncrewed Surface Vehicle (USV), and this partnership is expected to strengthen production capabilities across the Indo-Pacific region. Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India and South Asia, highlighted that the collaboration underscores Boeing's commitment to co-developing and co-producing critical systems in India, aligning with the US-India Joint Leaders Statement.





Nikunj Parashar, founder of Sagar Defence Engineering, emphasized that the partnership combines US and Indian defence expertise to co-develop advanced technologies like the Wave Glider, contributing to innovation within India's defence ecosystem and enhancing global maritime security.





As the first project of its kind between a US company and an Indian start-up, this collaboration marks a milestone in US-India defence industrial cooperation.





It positions India as a potential hub for MRO and sustainment of such platforms, with export potential across the region.





Furthermore, advancing autonomous underwater capabilities through this initiative is expected to accelerate ecosystem growth and drive innovation in next-generation defence technologies.





Agencies







