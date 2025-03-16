



An Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) personnel was killed, and six others were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Quetta, Pakistan. The explosion targeted a vehicle of the ATF patrolling Barori Road in the Karani area.





The blast left seven ATF personnel injured, and one succumbed to injuries after being rushed to the hospital. Security forces immediately responded to the incident, cordoning off the area for investigation.





This incident comes amid heightened security concerns in the region following a recent attack on the Jaffar Express train. On March 11, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the train, which was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, leading to a tense stand-off with Pakistani security forces.





The BLA claimed to have executed 214 hostages, blaming Pakistan's refusal to negotiate. The train operations in the Quetta Division remain suspended due to these security concerns.





The ongoing tensions and attacks highlight the challenging security situation in Balochistan, where separatist groups like the BLA have been active for years, seeking independence from Islamabad.





