



The Pakistan Navy has launched its second Hangor-class submarine, PNS/M Shushuk, at a ceremony in Wuhan, China, as part of efforts to strengthen its maritime defence capabilities, an official statement said on Saturday.





This marks a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, particularly in the realm of naval defence.





In 2015, a significant defence agreement was signed between Pakistan's Ministry of Defence and China Shipbuilding and Offshore International Company (CSOC) during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Islamabad.

This deal involved the acquisition of eight advanced submarines, with four being constructed in China and the remaining four at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KSEW) in Pakistan. The agreement included a transfer of technology program, allowing Pakistan to enhance its submarine construction capabilities.

The construction of these submarines is seen as a strategic move to bolster Pakistan's maritime defence capabilities, particularly in the context of its rivalry with neighbouring India.

The partnership between Pakistan and China has been strengthened through this agreement, reflecting their deepening military and economic ties. The submarines are expected to play a crucial role in maintaining regional peace and stability, as emphasised by Admiral Naveed Ashraf, the Chief of Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, during the launch ceremony of the first Hangor-class submarine in China.





The Hangor-class submarines are an export variant of the Chinese Type 039A Yuan-class submarines, designed to enhance Pakistan's naval capabilities with advanced features such as air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems, which allow for extended underwater operations without frequent surfacing.





These submarines are equipped with six 533mm torpedo tubes and have the capability to launch anti-ship missiles, including the Pakistan-developed Babur-3 subsonic cruise missile, which has a range of 450 km. The Hangor-class submarines are named after the historic PNS Hangor, a Daphné-class submarine procured from France.





The introduction of these submarines is seen as a strategic move to bolster Pakistan's naval deterrence capabilities, particularly in response to regional naval advancements. The collaboration between Pakistan and China on these submarines underscores the deepening military cooperation between the two nations.





