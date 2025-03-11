



Armenia's Foreign Minister, Ararat Mirzoyan, has expressed a strong desire to strengthen ties with India across various sectors during his recent visit to the country.





In a bilateral meeting with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, Mirzoyan reiterated the historical and civilizational bonds between the two nations, highlighting their centuries-old connections and shared values.





The meeting focused on expanding cooperation in areas such as defence, trade, technology, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Mirzoyan praised Jaishankar for his efforts in bolstering the relationship and noted the significant progress made in recent years.





During his visit, Mirzoyan delivered a speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs, where he discussed the potential for enhanced collaboration in fields like IT, education, green energy, and pharmaceuticals.





He also highlighted Armenia's interest in advancing connectivity projects, including the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Chabahar port initiative, with a focus on trilateral cooperation involving Iran.





India and Armenia signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on regulating medical products and diplomatic cooperation, further solidifying their partnership.





Mirzoyan's visit underscored the importance of establishing direct flights between Yerevan and Delhi to enhance business and cultural ties.





Both countries are committed to fostering deeper economic and strategic partnerships, leveraging their shared democratic values and historical connections to strengthen their relationship in the coming decades.





The visit marked a significant step forward in the evolving India-Armenia partnership, with both sides expressing optimism about future collaborations and mutual benefits.





ANI







