



China has announced a significant increase in its defence budget for 2025, marking a 7.2% rise to approximately $246 billion to $249 billion, depending on the source.





The increase is consistent with the previous two years and reflects China's ongoing efforts to modernize its military capabilities amidst rising geopolitical tensions, particularly with the United States and in the Taiwan Strait.





The budget hike is part of China's broader strategy to enhance its military presence and technological advancements, including the development of new-domain forces and improved reconnaissance and logistics systems.





Despite the increase, China's defence spending remains relatively low compared to other major military powers, such as the United States, which has a proposed defence budget of over $850 billion for 2025.





However, some observers suggest that China's actual defence expenditure could be higher due to unreported allocations across other budgets.





The Chinese government defends its spending as necessary for safeguarding national sovereignty and contributing to global stability, emphasizing that "peace needs to be safeguarded with strength".





Under President Xi Jinping's leadership, China's defence budget has more than doubled since 2013, reflecting a significant investment in advanced military technologies and capabilities, including aircraft carriers, submarines, and stealth aircraft.





This modernisation push is aimed at asserting China's territorial claims and countering U.S. influence in the Asia-Pacific region.





Meanwhile, neighbouring countries like Taiwan are also increasing their military budgets in response to China's growing military presence.





