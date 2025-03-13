



The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) recently conducted a synergised exercise in Jammu to enhance interoperability between ground and air forces.





The exercise aimed to strengthen coordination and ensure seamless integration of aerial and land-based operations in dynamic battlefield scenarios.





Under the aegis of Tiger Division, the training simulated real-world operational conditions, with IAF helicopters executing precise airlifts of Army troops from designated mounting bases. These troops were then inserted into areas with dense vegetation and thick undergrowth, where past encounters with terrorists have occurred.





Following insertion, the troops executed a simulated combat assault, engaging in coordinated manoeuvres designed to neutralise threats in high-risk environments. The exercise also incorporated surveillance operations, precision firepower tactics, and rapid troop extraction, ensuring personnel were prepared for complex missions requiring agility and strategic decision-making.





The exercise reinforced joint operational capabilities and fostered a deeper understanding of each service's operational dynamics.





It demonstrated the strategic importance of air mobility in modern combat operations and showcased the synergy between the Army and IAF. By refining joint operational tactics, the exercise enhanced the ability of both forces to respond swiftly and effectively to real-time challenges, particularly in high-threat environments.





The Army and IAF continue to invest in joint training initiatives, enhancing their ability to conduct multi-domain operations in varied terrains and reaffirming their commitment to maintaining a high state of operational readiness.





In recent weeks, the Jammu division has experienced multiple incidents along the Line of Control, including an IED explosion triggered by Pakistan-trained terrorists, highlighting the need for such exercises to enhance operational preparedness.





