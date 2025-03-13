



The Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, has reiterated the need for a joint military strategy to effectively tackle the challenges of new-age warfare. In a recent address at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, he highlighted the importance of integrated training and operational synergy among the three services—Army, Navy, and Air Force—to enhance combat effectiveness.





This call for jointness is part of a broader effort to modernise India's military capabilities in response to evolving security threats, including those in the cyber and space domains.





The IAF is undergoing a strategic transformation to become a future-ready force, focusing on seamless joint operations across multiple domains such as land, sea, air, space, and cyber.





This transformation involves adopting a network-centric approach for real-time data sharing and integrating advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and autonomous systems to improve operational efficiency.





The establishment of integrated theatre commands is also a key part of this strategy, with commands planned for specific regions to optimise resource utilisation in future conflicts.





Furthermore, the IAF is prioritising the development of air defence capabilities, integrating missile systems, and acquiring advanced platforms such as fifth-generation aircraft and unmanned systems. The development of space-based assets is crucial for both defensive and offensive operations, enabling the IAF to operate effectively in various environments.





Strengthening international partnerships through joint exercises and capacity-building initiatives is also seen as essential for enhancing interoperability with global forces.





However, the transformation faces challenges, including limited financial resources and potential inertia within the system, which could slow the adoption of new doctrines and integrated command structures.





Despite these challenges, the IAF remains committed to enhancing joint operational capabilities and strengthening inter-service cooperation to ensure a well-prepared leadership for future challenges.





