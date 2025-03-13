



Astra Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile hit flying target with precision. Missile designed by Defence Research body, targets over 100km. Missile test-fired by Aeronautical Development Agency



In a significant enhancement to the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities, the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) successfully conducted a test-launch of the indigenous ASTRA Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) from a Air Force variant of TEJAS MK-1 prototype fighter jet.





The test was carried out on Wednesday off the coast of Chandipur in Odisha. The ASTRA missile, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is capable of engaging targets over 100 km and features advanced guidance and navigation systems, allowing it to destroy targets with high accuracy. The missile is already inducted into the Indian Air Force.





The test-firing demonstrated a direct hit on a flying target, with all subsystems performing accurately and meeting mission parameters and objectives.





This achievement is a crucial milestone towards the induction of the TEJAS MK-1A variant. The success of the test is attributed to the collaborative efforts of scientists, engineers, and technicians from ADA, DRDO, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), along with support from CEMILAC, DG-AQA, IAF, and the test range team.





Following the successful test, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the teams involved, while Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr. Samir V Kamat, also appreciated the efforts of the various organizations and industries. Further trials are planned for performance evaluation, underscoring the ongoing commitment to enhancing India's air combat capabilities.





Agencies







