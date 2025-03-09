



The Indian Army is undergoing a significant artillery modernisation drive, emphasizing indigenous defence manufacturing while maintaining high operational standards. This initiative aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and 'Make in India' initiatives, aiming to reduce dependency on foreign imports and enhance firepower.





The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Bharat Forge and TATA Advanced Systems Limited, is nearing final procurement stages.





A contract for 307 ATAGS units, valued at ₹8,000 crore, is expected to be finalised by March 2025. These guns boast a range of up to 45 kilometres and are being adapted into Mounted Gun Systems (MGS) by integrating them onto trucks, with trials scheduled to conclude by 2026.





The Army is also expanding its K9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer fleet, with an additional 100 units expected by the end of 2025. Initially designed for desert warfare, the K9 Vajra has proven effective in high-altitude conditions such as Ladakh.





Furthermore, the Pinaka rocket system, an indigenous multi-barrel rocket launcher, has seen its range extended to 72 kilometres, with plans to increase it further to 120 kilometres, surpassing the Russian-origin Smerch system. This extended range will provide the Army with deep-strike capabilities, allowing precision targeting beyond conventional artillery ranges.





The modernisation efforts extend beyond artillery guns, focusing on mechanised platforms and technological advancements. The Army supports indigenous development by providing access to firing ranges, technical guidance, and operational feedback, ensuring that domestic manufacturers meet international standards.





Live-fire tests are conducted across diverse landscapes to ensure operational readiness in various battle zones. The Army's commitment to rigorous evaluation and support for domestic firms is crucial for creating a modernised artillery force that is both versatile and battle-ready.





The evolving nature of artillery warfare is a testament to the dynamic and adaptive strategies employed by military forces worldwide. Historically, artillery has been revered as the "King of the Battlefield" due to its capacity to deliver overwhelming firepower in both offensive and defensive operations. However, as modern warfare continues to evolve, artillery must also transform to remain effective. Key advancements include the introduction of precision-guided munitions, loitering munitions, long-range artillery, drones, and GPS guidance. These technologies have significantly enhanced the accuracy and mobility of artillery systems, allowing for more targeted and efficient use of firepower.





Recent conflicts, such as the ongoing war in Ukraine, have highlighted the importance of mobile and survivable artillery platforms. The use of rocket artillery systems like HIMARS demonstrates the growing need for high-mobility firepower that can be rapidly deployed and redeployed to avoid enemy counter-battery fire. This shift towards mobility is also reflected in the transition from towed artillery to mounted gun systems (MGS), which offer superior mobility and enable "shoot-and-scoot" tactics, enhancing survivability in high-intensity battles.





Logistically, sustaining artillery firepower in prolonged conflicts poses significant challenges. The immense demand for ammunition—sometimes reaching tens of thousands of shells per day—requires a robust and responsive supply chain. An industrial base capable of scaling up production during wartime is essential for long-term sustainability. While countries like India have stockpiles of artillery rounds, investing in scalable manufacturing capabilities is crucial to ensure that firepower remains adaptable to future threats.





Evolving From Towed Artillery To Mounted Gun Systems





The transition from towed artillery to mounted gun systems (MGS) represents a significant shift in modern artillery doctrine. Traditional towed howitzers, such as the Bofors FH77 and the M-777 Ultra-Light Howitzer, have been crucial for India's artillery firepower. However, they face mobility limitations that make them vulnerable to enemy counter-battery fire, particularly in high-intensity battles where rapid repositioning is essential for survivability.





In response to these challenges, the Indian Army is embracing mounted platforms as part of its artillery modernisation efforts. Mounted Gun Systems offer superior mobility, allowing for "shoot-and-scoot" tactics that enable rapid repositioning after engaging a target. This capability is especially valuable in modern conflicts where the threat of drone strikes and advanced radar technology can quickly locate and target static artillery positions.





The K9 Vajra, a tracked self-propelled howitzer, exemplifies the Indian Army's push for enhanced mobility and firepower. Additionally, a new 155mm/52-calibre MGS is under development, aiming to bridge the gap between towed and tracked artillery by providing high mobility at a lower cost than fully armoured self-propelled guns. Despite this shift towards MGS, the Indian Army continues to procure towed artillery systems, recognising their suitability for high-altitude and difficult terrains where heavier MGS units may be less effective.





The dual approach of acquiring both MGS and towed gun systems ensures the Indian Army has flexibility across various battlefield scenarios. While MGS will provide high-mobility fire support in plains and semi-urban environments, towed systems will remain crucial in mountainous and high-altitude areas.





This strategic balance reflects the evolving nature of modern warfare, where adaptability and diverse capabilities are key to maintaining effective artillery firepower.





Rigorous Testing And Evaluation





The Indian Army plays a pivotal role in supporting the development of indigenous defence systems by ensuring rigorous testing and evaluation processes. Beyond setting stringent performance benchmarks, the Army provides critical support to manufacturers by offering access to firing ranges, technical guidance, and operational feedback. This collaborative approach is crucial in bridging the gap between conceptual design and combat readiness, enabling domestic manufacturers to refine their systems before proceeding to large-scale production.





Live-fire tests are conducted across diverse landscapes, including high-altitude cold deserts and humid plains, to ensure that each system meets the operational requirements of various battle zones. The Army's emphasis on standardisation and performance benchmarking ensures that all artillery systems adhere to exacting specifications before induction into service. This rigorous evaluation process not only ensures the reliability of the systems but also positions the Army as a strategic enabler, rather than just a buyer. By assisting Indian manufacturers in meeting both international and domestic standards, the Army facilitates the development of a robust and self-reliant defence ecosystem.





This approach is particularly significant in the context of artillery modernisation, where the Army is pushing for mounted platforms and advanced technologies like precision-guided munitions and drones. The ongoing efforts to indigenise defence production, supported by initiatives such as the Technology Development Fund (TDF) and the Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy (DPEPP), further underscore the Army's commitment to fostering indigenous innovation and reducing dependence on imports. Ultimately, the Army's focus on rigorous testing and evaluation is set to transform India's artillery capabilities, ensuring a modernised and versatile force that is both battle-ready and domestically developed.





While challenges remain, India is on a strong trajectory toward a self-reliant artillery ecosystem, ensuring that battlefield readiness and indigenous innovation go hand in hand.





SG Live Report







