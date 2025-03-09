



China has recently deployed a new Large Phased Array Radar (LPAR) in Yunnan Province, near the Myanmar border, significantly enhancing its surveillance capabilities over India.





This advanced radar system boasts a range of over 5,000 kilometres, allowing Beijing to monitor extensive areas of the Indian Ocean and deep into Indian territory. The LPAR is designed to detect and track ballistic missile launches in real time, posing a significant threat to India's missile program by enabling China to gather real-time intelligence on missile trajectories, speeds, and distances.





The strategic placement of this radar facility is particularly noteworthy, as it provides China with an unobstructed view across the Bay of Bengal and the broader Indian Ocean Region (IOR), a critical maritime domain where India maintains a strong naval presence.





This development complements Beijing's existing LPAR installations in Korla and Xinjiang, which already provide surveillance coverage over northern India. The new installation in Yunnan expands China's surveillance reach, allowing it to monitor India's southern and eastern regions effectively.





The radar's ability to track India's missile tests in real time, particularly those conducted from facilities like Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island, gives China a strategic advantage. It allows Beijing to analyse launch patterns, missile speeds, and flight trajectories, which can be used to develop countermeasures against India's growing missile arsenal.





Influence of Future Military Strategies Between India And China





The deployment of China's advanced radar system near the Indian border could significantly influence future military strategies between China and India in several ways:





China's ability to monitor Indian missile tests and military movements in real time will allow it to refine its military strategies. This could lead to more targeted and effective countermeasures against Indian military operations.





The heightened surveillance will pressure India to enhance its border security and surveillance capabilities. This might involve investing in advanced radar systems and enhancing intelligence gathering to counter China's strategic advantage.





India may need to reassess its military posture along the border, potentially leading to increased troop deployments or the establishment of new military bases to counterbalance China's surveillance capabilities.





The development could push India closer to other nations, such as the United States, to counter China's growing military influence. This might involve increased cooperation in defence technology and intelligence sharing.





India might focus more on developing cyber warfare capabilities and electronic countermeasures to disrupt or neutralize China's radar systems, reducing their effectiveness.





Strategic Implications





China might leverage its advanced radar as part of its "Three War Fares" strategy, combining psychological, media, and legal warfare to influence public opinion and create strategic advantages.





The deployment could exacerbate regional tensions, particularly if China uses the radar to monitor other nations in the region, potentially drawing them into the conflict or influencing their diplomatic alignments.





The heightened military tensions could impact trade relations between China and India, as well as with other regional partners, potentially affecting economic stability in the region.





The deployment of China's advanced radar system will likely lead to a more complex and competitive military environment between China and India, with both nations seeking to enhance their strategic positions through technological advancements and diplomatic alignments.





This heightened surveillance capability adds to India's security concerns, as tensions between the two nations remain high. In response, India is reportedly exploring counter-surveillance measures and alternative missile testing strategies to safeguard its defence initiatives from Chinese observation.





India could consider several countermeasures to address the strategic challenge posed by China's advanced radar system:

According to reliable reports, India is purchasing of the Russian Voronezh radar system, which offers a range exceeding 6,000 milometers. This would enhance India's surveillance capabilities over critical regions, including China and the Indian Ocean, allowing for better detection and tracking of threats.

Implementing robust cybersecurity strategies could help India protect its defence systems from potential cyber threats that might accompany China's surveillance efforts. This includes adopting advanced encryption methods and securing communication networks.

India might need to adopt alternative strategies for conducting missile tests, such as using encrypted communication systems or testing in areas less covered by Chinese radar. This could help maintain the secrecy and effectiveness of India's missile development program.

Given China's advancements in hypersonic weapons, India should consider collaborating with other nations, like the U.S. and Japan, to develop anti-hypersonic interceptors. This would help counter China's potential use of such weapons against Indian air infrastructure.

Accelerating the development of India's BMD systems, such as the Prithvi Air Defence (PAD) and Advanced Air Defence (AAD), could provide better protection against missile threats detected by China's radar systems.

Developing space-based surveillance capabilities could provide India with an independent means of monitoring its surroundings, reducing reliance on ground-based systems vulnerable to Chinese radar.





