



Indian Air Force (IAF) chiefs have recently expressed concerns over the rapid militarisation and modernisation efforts by Pakistan and China. Specifically, Pakistan's plans to acquire 40 Chinese J-35A stealth fighter jets over the next two years have raised significant alarm within the Indian defence establishment.





These advanced jets are expected to bolster Pakistan's air combat capabilities, potentially creating a strategic imbalance in the region. The IAF is currently grappling with a shrinking combat fleet, having dropped from 41 squadrons in 1996 to just 30, which is even lower than during the 1965 India-Pakistan war.





The Indian Air Force is focusing on maintaining its existing assets while addressing operational gaps. A high-level committee has been formed to develop a roadmap for plugging these gaps, as delays in indigenous fighter programs, such as the TEJAS MK-1A, continue to hinder the IAF's modernisation efforts.





Meanwhile, Pakistan's military modernisation is supported by China, which has also unveiled new sixth-generation stealth fighter jets, further intensifying regional tensions.





In response to these developments, the IAF is emphasising the need for self-reliance and indigenisation in its defence capabilities. The potential acquisition of advanced fighter jets, such as the F-35, has been discussed, though no official decision has been made. Such a move could significantly enhance India's air combat capabilities but also poses challenges due to high costs and potential technology restrictions.





Countering Pak-China Nexus





India is likely to counter Pakistan's acquisition of stealth jets, such as the J-35A, through a combination of indigenous development and strategic military modernization. Here are some key strategies India might employ:





India is prioritising the development of its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project. This fifth-generation stealth fighter is crucial for ensuring long-term strategic autonomy in defence and countering advanced adversaries like Pakistan and China.





Although not currently a priority, India has been offered the F-35A by the United States and the Su-57 by Russia. These options could provide India with similar stealth capabilities to counter Pakistan's J-35A, but no official decision has been made.





India is focusing on enhancing its air defence (A2/AD-Anti-Access/Area Denial Strategy) systems, including deploying Akash missile batteries and S-400 systems. Developing long-range air defence systems like Project Kusha and integrating Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) could help neutralise stealth threats.





India's Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) program, a two-tiered system, aims to protect against missile attacks using the Prithvi Air Defence (PAD) for high-altitude interception (Exo-Atmospheric) and the Advanced Air Defence (AAD) for lower altitude interception (Endo-Atmospheric). The BMD program is designed to defend against ballistic missile threats, particularly those with ranges up to 5,000 kilometres. The BMD program is a crucial component of India's national security, particularly given its "No First Use" policy as part of its nuclear doctrine.





Enhancing drone capabilities with loitering munitions and swarm drones can provide India with an asymmetric advantage. Developing anti-drone systems is also crucial for countering potential drone threats from Pakistan.





Upgrading existing fighters with electronic warfare suites and developing advanced cyber warfare tools can disrupt enemy communications and radar systems, providing a strategic edge.





Fast-tracking hypersonic missile programs like Pralay and BrahMos-II can help India deliver precision strikes beyond advanced air defence systems.





The IAF is addressing its operational gaps through a multi-faceted approach that includes both indigenous development and strategic acquisitions.





