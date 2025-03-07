



The Indian Army's Eastern Command recently concluded a successful Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) field firing exercise at the Teesta Field Firing Range in West Bengal. Conducted under the aegis of Trishakti Corps, the exercise involved the firing of over 260 missiles, with the objective of achieving the goal of "one missile one tank."





More than 1,500 personnel from various infantry and mechanised infantry battalions participated in the command-level training exercise, which took place from February 20 to 28.





The exercise included firing from different platforms, such as the indigenous Light Strike Vehicle and ground-based detachments, as well as engagement of targets by detachments inserted by helicopters. This comprehensive training aimed to simulate tactical scenarios where tanks play a significant role on the battlefield.





In addition to the Teesta exercise, the Trishakti Corps also conducted a separate ATGM training exercise in Sikkim at a super-high altitude of 17,000 feet. This exercise involved missile firing detachments from mechanised and infantry units across the entire Eastern Command.





The training focused on comprehensive continuity training and live firing at both moving and static targets, mimicking battlefield conditions. The ATGM system demonstrated its capability to neutralise armoured threats effectively in challenging mountainous terrain, reaffirming the "Ek Missile Ek Tank" objective.





Both exercises highlight the Indian Army's commitment to enhancing its anti-tank capabilities and readiness in diverse operational environments.





