



In a significant escalation of their long-standing insurgency, separatist groups in Pakistan have announced the formation of a unified military command, known as the Baloch National Army, to intensify their fight against Pakistan and Chinese interests.





This move follows a three-day meeting involving senior delegates from prominent Baloch separatist groups, including the Baloch Liberation Army, Balochistan Liberation Front, Baloch Republican Guards, and Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army.





The new army aims to consolidate forces and disrupt Chinese projects, particularly those associated with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which passes through the resource-rich Balochistan province.





The Baloch separatists have long accused Pakistan and China of exploiting Balochistan's natural resources without benefiting the local population. They view China's involvement in mega-projects like the Gwadar Port as a form of neo-colonialism, exacerbating their grievances and fuelling resistance.





Recent attacks, including a suicide bombing targeting Chinese nationals, have heightened tensions and led to increased security measures by both Pakistan and China.





The formation of the Baloch National Army marks a strategic shift towards modern guerrilla warfare, utilising advanced technology to infiltrate Pakistani intelligence and conduct precise attacks.





The separatists also plan to blockade key highways to disrupt logistical and economic interests of both Pakistan and China in the region.





Additionally, they aim to raise international awareness about their cause, seeking support from global powers and human rights organizations to highlight alleged atrocities committed by Pakistan and China.





This unified front poses significant challenges to the stability of CPEC projects and the broader security landscape in Balochistan.





Nikkei News







