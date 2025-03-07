These false-colour images show areas where water presence is indicated in a young lunar crater on the far side, as imaged by the Moon Mineralogy Mapper aboard Chandrayaan-1



Recent findings from the Chandrayaan-3 mission suggest that ice may exist at more locations beneath the Moon's polar surface than previously thought.

The mission, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), successfully landed near the Moon's south pole on August 23, 2023, at a site later named 'Shiv Shakti Point' on August 26, 2023. The data collected by the ChaSTE probe on the Vikram lander revealed significant temperature variations at the surface and up to 10 centimetres below it, which can influence ice formation.





These localised temperature changes can provide insights into the origin and history of ice particles, offering valuable information about the Moon's early geologic processes.





The study, published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment, indicates that slopes with angles greater than 14 degrees, facing away from the Sun and towards the nearest pole, could maintain cool temperatures suitable for near-surface ice accumulation.





This suggests that ice could potentially form and be accessed at numerous lunar locations more readily than previously considered, aligning with conditions similar to those proposed for NASA's Artemis mission.





These findings have significant implications for future lunar exploration and the potential use of lunar resources for sustainable space missions.





Importance of The Find





The discovery of ice at more locations on the Moon has significant implications for future lunar exploration and potential habitation. Here are some of the key implications:





Ice is a crucial resource for long-term lunar missions as it can be used to produce water, oxygen, and even fuel. The presence of ice in more locations increases the availability of these resources, making it easier to sustain human presence on the Moon.





The potential for ice formation in more areas suggests that future missions could target these regions for resource extraction, reducing the logistical challenges associated with accessing ice in permanently shadowed craters near the poles.





Developing techniques for extracting and utilising lunar ice is essential for long-term sustainability on the Moon. This could drive innovation in technologies related to ice extraction, processing, and storage.





Studying ice deposits can provide insights into the Moon's geological history and the processes that formed these deposits. This can help refine models of lunar evolution and impact cratering.





The conditions for ice formation suggested by the Chandrayaan-3 data align with the proposed landing sites for NASA's Artemis missions. This could enhance the feasibility of establishing a sustainable human presence near the Moon's south pole.





Due to the ultra-high vacuum on the Moon's surface, ice cannot transform into liquid water but would instead sublimate into vapour.





However, the presence of ice at more lunar locations offers opportunities for both scientific research and practical applications in space exploration.





