



In a gesture of cooperation and goodwill, the Indian Navy has gifted fire-fighting equipment to the Sri Lanka Coast Guard. This donation was facilitated during the visit of the Indian Naval Ship Kuthar to Colombo, which arrived on March 3, 2025.





The ship formally handed over a refilled cylinder for the fire-fighting system of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard Ship Suraksha, an offshore patrol vessel that was originally donated by India in October 2017.





This gesture underscores the ongoing collaboration between India and Sri Lanka in enhancing maritime security capabilities. The visit of INS Kuthar also included professional interactions and demonstrations aimed at fostering interoperability between the two navies.





The Sri Lanka Coast Guard Ship Suraksha has been a recipient of Indian assistance on multiple occasions. In addition to the fire-fighting equipment, India has provided spare parts for the vessel in June 2021, April 2022, and June 2024, further highlighting the strong maritime partnership between the two nations.





These efforts align with India's broader policy of strengthening regional maritime security through cooperation with neighbouring countries, as outlined in its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.





The visit of Indian naval vessels to Sri Lanka is part of ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral relations and address shared maritime challenges in the region.





Lankan Media











