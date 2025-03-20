



We are aware of what is happening in the IOR, and we know who is doing what, where, why and how,” Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said



The Indian Navy is closely monitoring developments in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), particularly regarding dual-role vessels that may be operating under false pretences.





Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the navy chief, underscored this vigilance during a session at the Raisina Dialogue-2025, highlighting the increasing presence of the Chinese navy in the region.





He stated, “We are aware of what is happening in the IOR, and we know who is doing what, where, why and how,” reinforcing the Navy's commitment to maintaining maritime domain awareness and security in this strategic area.





Admiral Tripathi outlined several challenges posed by China's strategic maneuvers to expand its influence in the IOR. These include establishing military bases, exerting pressure on regional countries to support its maritime claims, and securing concessions from vulnerable states. Such actions have raised global concerns about China's intentions and its impact on the rules-based international order.





The Admiral asserted that it is India's responsibility to ensure peace and facilitate unhindered trade in the IOR. He mentioned ongoing collaborations with multiple partners both domestically and internationally to achieve these goals.





The Indian Navy has demonstrated its capability to monitor and act against unauthorized activities in the region, including addressing the presence of dual-use vessels that could serve military purposes under civilian disguises.





Moreover, he acknowledged that while individual navies may have limitations, collective efforts through partnerships can enhance operational effectiveness.





The Indian Navy aims to work collaboratively on shared security issues rather than solely forming alliances, which could lead to quicker results.





Admiral Tripathi also pointed out that illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing remains a significant concern in the Indo-Pacific, with China being scrutinized for such activities.





He stressed the importance of being vigilant not only in military operations but also in understanding geopolitical dynamics and technological advancements employed by various actors in the region.





The Indian Navy is actively engaged in monitoring maritime activities in the IOR, particularly those linked to China, while fostering international cooperation to ensure regional stability and security.





