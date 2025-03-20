



The Philippines has hailed its recent acquisition of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles as a significant breakthrough in its defence capabilities. This development follows the delivery of the first batch of missiles from India, marking a pivotal moment in the Philippines' military modernization efforts amid rising tensions in the South China Sea.





The deal, valued at approximately $375 million, includes three batteries of BrahMos missiles, which are capable of being launched from various platforms including ships and land-based systems. This acquisition is seen as a "game changer" by Philippine officials, enhancing the country's deterrent capabilities against potential threats, particularly from China, which has been assertive in its territorial claims in the region.





The BrahMos missile system, developed through an India-Russia joint venture, is renowned for its speed and precision, traveling at speeds up to 2.8 Mach and having a range of approximately 290 kilometers.





The Philippine Marine Corps will be the primary operator of this advanced system, which is expected to significantly bolster the nation's coastal defence strategy. Training for Filipino personnel has already been conducted to ensure effective integration of the missile system into existing military infrastructure.





This acquisition not only strengthens military ties between India and the Philippines but also reflects a broader strategy to enhance regional security cooperation in response to China's growing military presence.





The Philippine government reiterated adherence to international law and seeks to establish a rules-based order in the South China Sea, aligning with India's position on these issues.





As both nations continue to navigate their defence partnerships, the BrahMos missiles represent a critical step forward in enhancing the Philippines' national security framework.





