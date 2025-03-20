



The Philippines is actively seeking to expand its strategic alliance, known as the 'Squad,' to include India and South Korea in a bid to counter China's assertive actions in the Indo-Pacific region. General Romeo S. Brawner, the chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, stressed this initiative during discussions at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.





He pointed out that China's expansionist tactics, particularly in the South China Sea, pose significant threats to regional stability. The Philippines has been facing aggressive territorial claims from China, which has constructed militarized artificial islands and deployed military assets in contested waters.





The 'Squad' currently comprises the United States, Australia, Japan, and the Philippines, and has engaged in joint maritime operations within the Philippines' economic zone over the past year.





General Brawner highlighted the necessity of collaboration among nations facing a mutual adversary—China—stating that intelligence sharing and military cooperation are critical for enhancing deterrent capabilities.





He noted that both India and South Korea should be included in this informal alliance to strengthen collective security efforts against China's growing influence.





Brawner's remarks come amid rising tensions between Manila and Beijing, particularly following confrontations in the South China Sea. The region is vital for global trade, with approximately $3 trillion passing through annually.





The Philippines has previously secured a partnership with India's military, including defence equipment cooperation like the BrahMos missile system, which enhances its long-range defence capabilities.





As discussions continue regarding India's potential inclusion in the 'Squad,' there is a broader recognition among member nations of the need for a unified stance against China's disregard for international maritime laws and its expansionist policies.





The Philippines aims to solidify its defence posture by fostering closer ties with India and other allies to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.





