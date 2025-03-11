



On March 11, 2025, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the Jaffar Express train in Bolan, Pakistan, taking over 100 passengers hostage and killing six military personnel. The train was travelling from Quetta in Balochistan to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it came under attack.





The BLA claimed responsibility for the meticulously planned operation, stating that their fighters blew up the railway track, forcing the train to stop, and then swiftly took control of it.





The rebel group warned Pakistan against any military intervention, threatening severe consequences, including the execution of all hostages if such an operation were to occur.





The BLA in a statement said its fighters carried out a "meticulously planned operation" in Mashkaf, Dhadar, Bolan. "Our freedom fighters have blown up the railway track, forcing the Jaffar Express to come to a halt. The fighters swiftly took control of the train, holding all passengers hostage," the group stated in a statement.





BLA notification about hijacking Jaffar Express train





The BLA released women, children, and Baloch passengers, ensuring that the remaining hostages were primarily Pakistani military personnel and members of other security agencies.





The attack was carried out by specialised units of the BLA, including the Majeed Brigade, STOS, and Fateh Squad.





The BLA group issued a stern warning and said, "If the occupying forces attempt any military operation, the consequences will be severe. All hundreds of hostages will be executed, and the responsibility for this bloodshed will lie solely with the occupying forces."









The provincial government has imposed emergency measures and mobilized institutions to address the crisis. Security forces have been dispatched to the site, but rescue efforts are reportedly delayed due to challenging terrain. Railway officials confirmed that the train's driver was seriously injured during the attack.

The Jaffar Express incident highlights ongoing tensions in Balochistan, where separatist groups like the BLA have waged a decades-long insurgency against the Pakistani state. The region has witnessed repeated attacks targeting government forces and infrastructure, exacerbating instability in this resource-rich but economically deprived province.



