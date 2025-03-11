



India is evaluating offers from Russia and the United States as it seeks to modernize its air force with fifth-generation fighter jets. Russia's arms exporter, ROSOBORONEXPORT, has proposed adapting Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)'s existing Sukhoi Su-30MKI production lines to manufacture the Su-57E, the export version of Russia's advanced stealth fighter.





This proposal includes technology transfer and local production under India's "Make in India" initiative. HAL has a history of collaboration with Russia, having produced over 220 Su-30MKIs for the Indian Air Force (IAF), which currently operates 31 squadrons but aims to expand to 42 by 2035.





Russia's offer also extends to assisting India in developing its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project by providing key technologies such as engines, radars, and artificial intelligence systems.





The Su-57E, which debuted at Aero India 2025, has been positioned as a natural choice for India due to its compatibility with existing Sukhoi aircraft in the IAF fleet. The aircraft has proven its stealth and combat capabilities in conflicts like Syria and Ukraine.





Meanwhile, the U.S. has proposed supplying F-35 fighter jets to India, signalling Washington's interest in deepening defence ties with New Delhi. The F-35 is known for its advanced stealth features but is typically reserved for close U.S. allies. This offer comes amid concerns over the reliability of Russian defence supplies due to Western sanctions on Moscow.





India has historically relied on Russian weaponry but withdrew from a joint fifth-generation fighter project with Russia in 2018 due to delays and cost concerns. With rising security challenges and China's advancements in fifth-generation fighters, India may reconsider its options as it seeks to enhance its air combat capabilities.





Benefits





Producing the Su-57E domestically in India could offer several significant benefits:





Local production of the Su-57E aligns with India's "Make in India" initiative, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and fostering indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities. The comprehensive Transfer of Technology (ToT) offered by Russia would enable India to integrate its own systems and subsystems into the aircraft, enhancing customization and operational flexibility.





Domestic production could lower acquisition and maintenance costs compared to importing fully built aircraft. Utilizing existing Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) infrastructure, such as Su-30MKI production facilities, would minimize setup costs and expedite manufacturing timelines.





The ToT would provide access to advanced technologies, including stealth design, avionics, and weapon systems. This knowledge transfer could significantly benefit India's indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program by incorporating lessons learned and shared technologies into its development.





Producing the Su-57E locally would shield India from potential disruptions caused by Western sanctions on Russia. It also ensures a reliable supply chain for spare parts and upgrades, enhancing operational readiness.





With the AMCA not expected to enter production until 2034-35, the Su-57E offers an immediate solution to bolster India's air combat capabilities, addressing the gap in fifth-generation fighter technology while complementing long-term plans.





Localised production would stimulate India's aerospace sector, creating jobs, fostering technological innovation, and strengthening industrial partnerships between Indian and Russian firms.





The Su-57E's advanced features—such as low radar signature, modern onboard equipment, and compatibility with cutting-edge air-launched weapons—could significantly enhance the Indian Air Force's strategic edge.





