



India remains the second-largest arms importer globally, despite efforts to reduce its reliance on foreign weapons, as highlighted by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). India's arms imports declined by 11% between 2013-17 and 2018-22 due to complex procurement processes, diversification of suppliers, and initiatives to promote domestic production.





However, imports increased by 4.7% between 2014-18 and 2019-23, partly driven by emergency procurements amid tensions with China.





Russia continues to be India's primary supplier, accounting for 36% of imports during 2019-23, though this marks the first time since the 1960s that Russian arms constituted less than half of India's imports.





However, India's reliance on Russian arms has significantly declined over the past decade, even though Russia remains its largest supplier of military hardware.





Russia's share of India's arms imports dropped from 72% in 2010–14 to 36% in 2019–23. This marks the first time since the 1960s that Russia's contribution to India's defence imports has fallen below 50%.





This shift is attributed to several factors, including India's efforts to diversify its defence procurement by engaging with Western suppliers like France and the United States, as well as boosting domestic production under initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat. For example, France now accounts for 29% of India's arms imports, while the U.S. contributes 11%.





Logistical challenges and sanctions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have further disrupted its ability to deliver weapons on time, accelerating India's pivot away from Russian equipment.





Despite this decline, Russia still plays a crucial role in India's defence ecosystem. Around 60–70% of India's military arsenal remains of Russian origin, and ongoing collaborations include projects like the S-400 missile defence system and BrahMos missiles.





However, India's recent defence procurement trends and strategic partnerships suggest a gradual but deliberate move towards reducing its dependence on Moscow.





France has emerged as the second-largest supplier, overtaking the United States. Meanwhile, India has also made strides in arms exports, though it recently dropped out of SIPRI's top 25 exporters list.





Despite these shifts, India accounted for 9.8% of global arms imports between 2019 and 2023, underscoring its significant role in the global arms trade.





India is diversifying its arms suppliers for several strategic and pragmatic reasons:





Reducing Dependence On Russia





Historically, Russia has been India's primary arms supplier, but geopolitical shifts and supply chain disruptions, especially following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have prompted India to seek alternative suppliers. This diversification helps mitigate risks associated with over-reliance on a single partner facing international sanctions and supply constraints.





Enhancing Strategic Autonomy





By broadening its military procurement sources to include Western countries like the United States, France, and Israel, India aims to enhance its strategic autonomy. This allows it to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes more effectively and avoid being overly dependent on any one supplier.





Access to Advanced Technology





Western suppliers offer advanced technologies that align with India's military modernization goals. For example, the acquisition of French Rafale jets and American P-8i maritime patrol aircraft reflects this pursuit of cutting-edge technology.





Promoting Indigenous Production





India's "Make in India" initiative emphasises domestic defence production to reduce reliance on imports. While challenges persist, diversification supports this goal by allowing India to focus on developing its own capabilities while still accessing necessary foreign technologies.





Geopolitical Pressures





The U.S. has encouraged India to reduce its engagement with Russian arms manufacturers, offering incentives like advanced technology transfers. This has further incentivized India's shift towards Western suppliers.





Agencies







