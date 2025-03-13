



The claim by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) regarding the execution of 100 Pakistan security personnel in connection with the train hijack appears to be part of a broader narrative of violence and demands made by the group. However, specific details about this claim are not consistently reported across all sources.





The BLA hijacked the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan, Pakistan, after blowing up the railway tracks. The train was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar with around 450 passengers on board.





The militants took several passengers hostage, with varying reports on the exact number. The BLA claimed to hold over 200 hostages, while authorities confirmed that around 250 were still being held as of recent updates.





Pakistani security forces have rescued over 190 hostages so far, with operations ongoing to free the remaining captives.





The BLA claimed to have killed security personnel, but the exact figures vary. Reports indicate that at least 30 militants were killed during the rescue operations. The BLA also threatened to execute hostages if their demands were not met.





Regarding the specific claim of executing 100 security personnel, it is not widely reported or confirmed by multiple sources. The BLA has made several claims about casualties and executions, but these have not been independently verified by authorities or other news outlets.





ANI







