



The Pakistan Army has announced the successful completion of the clearance operation following the hijacking of the Jaffar Express train by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Balochistan.





The operation, which concluded on Wednesday evening, resulted in the elimination of all 33 militants involved in the attack. Unfortunately, 21 passengers lost their lives during the incident, with four paramilitary soldiers also being killed by the militants.





The hijacking occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the train, travelling from Quetta to Peshawar with approximately 450 passengers, was attacked in a tunnel in Balochistan's rugged mountains. The BLA claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that they had taken control of the train and held hostages, including military personnel.





However, conflicting claims emerged as the BLA later stated that they had executed 50 captives, a claim that could not be independently verified.





Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, expressing deep shock and sadness over the loss of innocent lives. He emphasized that such acts would not deter Pakistan's resolve for peace.





The operation involved extensive efforts by security forces, who skilfully neutralized suicide bombers and rescued the remaining hostages.





Despite the successful conclusion of the operation, the incident highlights the weakness of Pakistan army's operational preparedness and efficacy in the region.





