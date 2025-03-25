Freedom fighter Dr Mahrang Baloch delivering a speech in Quetta city in Baluchistan





The Balochistan government, led by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has announced stringent measures aimed at suppressing dissent among government employees and activists in the province. In a high-level meeting attended by key officials, including the Inspector General of Police and the Chief Secretary,





Bugti directed that immediate action be taken against any government personnel involved in anti-state activities or propaganda. This decision appears to be a direct response to ongoing activism and criticism of state policies, particularly in light of recent protests and unrest in the region.





Bugti's directives include placing individuals suspected of anti-state activities under strict surveillance by adding them to the Fourth Schedule, which allows for closer monitoring. He also mandated that all educational institutions in Balochistan must regularly hoist the national flag and recite the national anthem, with heads of institutions facing resignation if they fail to comply. This move reflects a broader strategy to assert governmental control and diminish any opposition within educational settings.





The backdrop to these measures includes heightened violence in Balochistan, with recent terrorist attacks resulting in numerous fatalities. Activists have been vocal about the region's marginalization, organizing protests that have often met with severe governmental crackdowns. The government's approach has drawn criticism from international human rights organizations, which highlight concerns regarding the suppression of political expression and peaceful advocacy for regional rights.





The Balochistan government's actions signify an intensified effort to quell dissent and maintain authority amid rising tensions and calls for greater autonomy from various activist groups within the province.





