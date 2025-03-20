



Bangladesh is actively pursuing a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus during the upcoming BIMSTEC summit, scheduled for April 3-4, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand.





This potential meeting is significant as it would mark their first in-person interaction since Yunus assumed leadership of the interim government following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Diplomatic sources indicate that while the meeting is being explored, it has not yet been officially confirmed.





The backdrop of this anticipated dialogue is marked by strained relations between India and Bangladesh, primarily due to rising political instability and violence against minorities in Bangladesh. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has expressed concerns over the interim government's approach towards India and the ongoing persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, emphasizing that these issues must be addressed for diplomatic ties to improve.





Yunus has publicly acknowledged the necessity of maintaining good relations with India, stating that both nations are historically and economically intertwined. He underscored that despite recent tensions, there is no alternative but to foster positive bilateral ties. The BIMSTEC summit presents a crucial opportunity for both leaders to engage in discussions aimed at stabilizing their relationship amidst the current challenges facing Bangladesh.





As Bangladesh prepares to assume the chairmanship of BIMSTEC during this summit, the meeting could serve as a platform for addressing critical regional issues and reinforcing cooperation among member states, which include India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan, and Nepal.





ANI







