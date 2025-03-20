



India is increasingly recognised as a pivotal player in the quest for a fair peace in Ukraine, particularly as the geopolitical landscape shifts with ongoing US-Russia negotiations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy, stressing that "this is not an era of war" and that resolutions cannot be achieved through military means.





India's recent diplomatic maneuvers reflect a nuanced approach, transitioning from framing the conflict in terms of "two parties" to acknowledging "parties concerned," which broadens the scope of potential dialogue to include key global stakeholders beyond just Russia and Ukraine.





Ukrainian officials have expressed their desire for India to take a more active role in peace talks, highlighting its significant influence and standing in the international community. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has noted that India’s involvement is crucial for achieving a "long-lasting and just peace," and he appreciates India's historical ties with both Kyiv and Moscow.





This sentiment underscores India's unique position as a mediator capable of fostering dialogue between conflicting parties while maintaining its strategic autonomy.





As the conflict evolves, India's diplomatic efforts are seen as essential not only for facilitating negotiations but also for ensuring that any peace agreement respects Ukraine's territorial integrity.





There is a growing consensus that a fair peace must not allow Russia to emerge as a victor, which could lead to further aggression in the future. Thus, India's role is increasingly viewed as vital in upholding a rules-based international order while supporting Ukraine's right to negotiate from a position of strength.





In summary, India's commitment to peace through dialogue, coupled with its ability to engage with all relevant parties, positions it as a key facilitator in the ongoing efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. As discussions continue, the international community looks to India not only for leadership but also for innovative solutions that can pave the way toward sustainable peace.





TOI







