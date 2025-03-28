



BEML Limited has officially launched its indigenous 12x12 High Mobility Vehicle (HMV) on March 27, 2025, at its facility in Palakkad. This vehicle, developed for the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is designed to enhance the operational capabilities of India's Defence forces, aligning with the country's AatmaNirbhar Bharat initiative aimed at self-reliance in strategic military assets.





The launch event was attended by BEML's Chairman and Managing Director, Shantanu Roy, and G Ramamohana Rao, Director of VRDE, along with other senior officials. The HMV 12x12 is engineered to operate in extreme terrains and challenging weather conditions, making it crucial for military operations.





It features a BSIII-compliant engine and a 7-speed Allison Automatic Transmission, with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 65 tons. The vehicle is also equipped with a centralized tyre inflation system that can be adjusted based on terrain conditions, enhancing its versatility and performance in various environments.





In his address, Roy highlighted BEML's commitment to innovation and the significance of this vehicle in supporting India's defence infrastructure. Rao echoed this sentiment, marking the collaboration between BEML and VRDE as a pivotal step towards strengthening India's defence capabilities.





This launch reflects BEML's ongoing efforts to contribute to India's self-reliance in defence production and its broader "Make in India" strategy.





Agencies







