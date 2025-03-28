



ISRO has successfully conducted a "rolling" experiment as part of its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission, marking another milestone in its efforts to master docking technologies essential for future space missions. The experiment involved one satellite circumnavigating and returning to its original position while remaining in the line of sight of the other satellite.





This manoeuvre validates ISRO's control over satellite manoeuvring using ground-based systems, including software, sensors, and positioning technologies.





The rolling experiment, likened to Chandrayaan-3's "hop" test on the Moon, provides critical insights for future missions such as Chandrayaan-4 and human spaceflight programs under Gaganyaan. It will help ISRO understand how to bring objects to desired positions from various orientations for docking, including vertical docking scenarios. With ample propellant left in the satellites, ISRO plans additional experiments to maximize data generation.





This achievement builds on ISRO's earlier success in January 2025 when it became the fourth country globally (after the US, Russia, and China) to demonstrate space docking. The SpaDeX mission involves two satellites—SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target)—performing precision manoeuvres for rendezvous and docking. These experiments are crucial for upcoming projects like India's lunar sample return mission (Chandrayaan-4), the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (Indian Space Station), and satellite servicing missions.





