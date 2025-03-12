



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has secured a significant contract worth ₹2,463 crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply Ashwini Radars to the Indian Air Force (IAF). These radars are fully indigenous and have been jointly developed by BEL and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Here are some key features and implications of this deal:





Key Features of Ashwini Radars





Ashwini Radars (also known as Air Defence Tactical Control Radar) are Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) systems, which provide advanced capabilities such as electronic scanning in both azimuth and elevation.





They offer 4D surveillance, enabling the detection and tracking of aerial targets, including fighter jets and slow-moving objects like helicopters and drones.





Integrated Identification Friend or Foe systems help identify friendly aircraft, enhancing operational safety.





These radars are designed to be mobile and can be deployed across various terrains, making them versatile for different operational environments.





Equipped with Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM capabilities to counter electronic warfare threats, ensuring robust performance in hostile environments.





This contract marks a substantial milestone in India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence technology. With this order, BEL's total order book for the current financial year has reached an impressive ₹17,030 crore.

Additionally, BEL recently secured fresh orders worth ₹843 crore, which include RF seekers, vessel and air traffic management systems, radar upgradation, electro-optic repair facilities, spares, and services. These developments reinforce BEL's position as a key defence supplier, contributing significantly to India's defence capabilities and national security.





The acquisition of Ashwini Radars will significantly enhance the IAF's air defence capabilities, providing real-time surveillance and tracking of aerial targets. This contract marks a major step towards India's goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing, as the radars are fully indigenous.





With this deal, BEL's total order book for the financial year 2025 has reached ₹17,030 crore, reinforcing its position as a key player in India's defence sector.





The Ashwini Radars represent a significant advancement in India's air defence capabilities, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance national security.





