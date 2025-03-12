



China is actively engaged in mapping the seabed across vast areas, particularly in the Indian Ocean, under the guise of civilian research. This effort is part of a broader strategy to enhance its military capabilities, especially in submarine warfare.





The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has noted that while these surveys contribute to scientific and commercial endeavours, they also provide critical data for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to plan potential military operations.





Chinese research vessels, such as those from the Xiang Yang Hong series, have been conducting systematic mapping of the sea floor in the Indian Ocean. These operations cover extensive areas, including strategic locations like the Ninetyeast Ridge, which could be crucial for submarine operations due to its underwater terrain.





The data collected can help submarines navigate safely and remain undetected, which is essential for effective submarine warfare.





This seabed mapping initiative is part of China's broader naval expansion and modernization efforts. The People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has become the largest in the world and is increasingly capable of projecting power beyond its regional waters.





China's maritime ambitions are driven by economic interests, territorial disputes, and a desire for global influence. The Indian Ocean is a key region for China's strategic expansion, as it seeks to secure its maritime communication lines and access to resources.





China's dual-use approach to oceanographic research—where civilian vessels also serve military objectives—raises concerns about the nature of these activities.





Over 80% of China's active research vessels have demonstrated suspect behaviour or possess organisational links suggesting involvement in advancing Beijing's geopolitical agenda.





This strategic mapping of the seabed is a critical component of China's efforts to enhance its military capabilities and secure its interests in the Indo-Pacific region.





WP News







