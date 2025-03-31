



Bhubaneswar-based deep-tech start-up BonV Aero is making significant strides in the global aerospace industry by entering the US defence and aerial mobility market. Supported by the I2A (India to America) Launchpad, BonV Aero is exploring collaborations with the US Department of Defence (DoD) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to scale its dual-use technologies for defence and civilian applications.





The I2A initiative, led by FedTech and Indus Bridge Ventures, aims to fast-track start-ups aligned with strategic priorities in defence modernization and infrastructure resilience.





BonV Aero has gained recognition for its cutting-edge drone technology, including autonomous logistics drones capable of lifting 30 kg at an altitude of 19,024 feet—a Guinness World Record achieved in collaboration with the Indian Army.





The company plans to scale its drone systems to lift 50 kg at 18,000 feet and eventually up to 500 kg over 300 km, addressing mid-mile and last-mile logistics challenges in sectors such as defence, disaster response, and healthcare delivery.





The startup is preparing its technology for certification under the Green UAS and Blue UAS programs in the US, which focus on cybersecurity and mission readiness.





This certification would mark a significant milestone for Indian UAV companies entering the competitive US market. CEO Satyabrata Satapathy emphasised that this achievement highlights Odisha’s emergence on the global aerospace map, while co-founder Gaurav Achha outlined plans for inter-city and long-range logistics through unmanned aerial mobility.





Founded in 2021, BonV Aero specializes in high-payload UAVs and eVTOLs designed for challenging terrains. Its innovations have earned prestigious accolades such as the Indian Achievers' Award and Startup Story Entrepreneur Award. The company has also been selected to join international frameworks like the UK Ministry of DefencE UASHLC initiative, further expanding its global footprint.





